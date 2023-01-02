Arasikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda to decide on his next political move soon

January 02, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Hassan

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) has said he will decide on his next political move by the end of January after consulting his followers.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan recently, the three-time MLA from Arasikere said he had differences with the JD(S) leadership. He had been maintaining a distance from the party events for the past few months.

“I will take a decision after holding a meeting with my followers in the constituency. During the elections to the Rajya Sabha, I voted for the JD(S) candidate though there were offers from other parties. However, I will have to take a decision on my next move,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said the JD(S) top leadership inducted a leader into the party without his consent, who had been identifying himself as the party’s candidate in the coming election. “Meanwhile, a few leaders have met former minister H.D. Revanna demanding that he announce the candidate for the constituency. Hence, the time has come for me to take a decision,” he said.

Recently, a group of JD(S) leaders met H.D. Revanna and appealed to him to declare a candidate for the Arasikere Assembly constituency. Mr. Revanna said the party would take a decision on this issue.