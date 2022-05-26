Applications invited for houses under Ashraya scheme

Shivamogga City Corporation has invited applications for houses under Ashraya Housing Scheme at Gopishetty Koppa village on the city outskirts. The Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation has built houses (ground plus two floors) on 19 acres and 23 guntas of land.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the corporation said women aged above 18 years, who do not possess houses, could apply online. Only those men claiming houses under special categories – former soldier, physically challenged, widower and senior citizen – can submit applications. Transgender people can also apply for houses. The submission of the application of has begun on May 11 and the last date is June 30.

The applicants should be residents of Shivamogga and should have either a Below Poverty Line car or Antyodaya Card. Neither the applicant nor her family members should own a house or site. The annual income should be below ₹86,700. Those interested can visit the corporation website for more details.