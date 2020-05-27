Appeal to State govt.

The Hassan district administration, on Wednesday, appealed to the State government to allow doctors and support staff stay put in hotels during the duty week and quarantine period. Hassan Deputy Commissioner, District Surgeon, Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and District Health Officer made this appeal to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy.

V.R. Krishnamurthy, District Surgeon, in a meeting with the Minister, said earlier the government had allowed the doctors and support staff stay put in the hotels. However, a recent circular withdrew the facility. “The latest circular suggests the staff quarantine at home or make their own arrangements outside. The staff members are worried as they have children and aged parents at home. I wish they are provided with the facility”, he said. Around 60 people, including 10 doctors, would require the facility.

HIMS director B.C. Ravi Kumar and District Health Officer .K.H. Sathish Kumar reiterated the same opinion. Hassan Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat said that a staff nurse at Ballari contracted the infection even after wearing PPE kit. Considering the risk the staff members had been taking, they need a facility to stay in hotels, he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said he would discuss the issue at the government level.

The Hassan district administration has made arrangements for the staff members in HIMS itself.