Karnataka

Appeal to State govt.

The Hassan district administration, on Wednesday, appealed to the State government to allow doctors and support staff stay put in hotels during the duty week and quarantine period. Hassan Deputy Commissioner, District Surgeon, Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and District Health Officer made this appeal to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy.

V.R. Krishnamurthy, District Surgeon, in a meeting with the Minister, said earlier the government had allowed the doctors and support staff stay put in the hotels. However, a recent circular withdrew the facility. “The latest circular suggests the staff quarantine at home or make their own arrangements outside. The staff members are worried as they have children and aged parents at home. I wish they are provided with the facility”, he said. Around 60 people, including 10 doctors, would require the facility.

HIMS director B.C. Ravi Kumar and District Health Officer .K.H. Sathish Kumar reiterated the same opinion. Hassan Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat said that a staff nurse at Ballari contracted the infection even after wearing PPE kit. Considering the risk the staff members had been taking, they need a facility to stay in hotels, he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said he would discuss the issue at the government level.

The Hassan district administration has made arrangements for the staff members in HIMS itself.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 3:55:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/appeal-to-state-govt/article31686137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY