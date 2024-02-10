‘Anti-farmer’ Land Reforms Act, 2020, brought in by BJP will be amended, Siddaramaiah assures farmers

February 10, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Assuring that his government is serious about the welfare and rights of farmers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the “anti-farmer” Land Reforms Act, 2020, enacted by the previous BJP government would be amended.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has been urging the State government to revoke the amendments and laws on land reforms and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) introduced by the previous BJP government, on the grounds that they are detrimental to the farmers and have been holding agitations.

The Chief Minister made the assurance while speaking after inaugurating a farmer’s convention organised by the KRRS to mark the 88th birth anniversary of farmer leader Prof. M D Nanjundaswamy.

‘A motivation’

Accepting the demands seeking a pro-farmer budget submitted by the KRRS members, the Chief Minister recalled his association with Prof Nanjundaswamy and said his farmers’ movement that was in favour of Socialist aspirations became a beacon for solving the problems of farmers. “His struggle is a political motivation for me,” the Chief Minister said.

“While I was a law student, Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy was a law college professor. He used to hold discussions with the students who were interested in politics. These discussions inspired me into politics. He is the reason behind my political career and I became a Chief Minister twice,” the Chief Minister said.

“The study circle organized by the farmers’ leader gave insight into many issues. It gave clarity about socialist economy and socialist politics. Many lecturers, professors and writers used to come to this study circle. It was beneficial for me to meet and interact with them,” he said.

“Nanjundaswamy was active on behalf of farmers till his end. Participating in farmers’ struggle and farmers’ conventions is also a matter of great pleasure and pride for me. Nanjundaswamy and farmers’ struggle has affected society and governments,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that their issues would be incorporated and addressed in the coming budget. “I appreciate your stand against communalism and the spirit of struggle. Our government is with you,” he added.