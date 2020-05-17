Another mango trader tests positive

The number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Dharwad district rose to 22 on Saturday with a 34-year-old mango trader from Om Nagar in Dharwad testing positive.

The man (P-1,060) is the second mango trader cum driver from Dharwad city to test positive. He has a history of frequent travel to Mumbai and Pune to sell mangoes during the second and third phase of the lockdown. He also travelled to Bengaluru and mangroves in Dharwad taluk and stayed at a farmhouse at Tegur in Dharwad taluk for few days. The district administration has begun identifying his primary and secondary contacts and also appealed to the people who have come in contact with him to get themselves to the government hospital for checks.