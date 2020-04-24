Another Bantwal woman dies in Mangaluru

A 75-year-old woman from Bantwal who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Mangaluru on Thursday. She was also undergoing treatment for stroke.

This is the second COVID-19 death reported in the coastal belt, particularly in Dakshina Kannada.

The woman who died on Thursday was a relative of a 50-year-old woman, also from Bantwal, who died of COVID-19 and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) at the Government Wenlock Hospital on April 19.

The 75-year-old woman was undergoing treatment for stroke at a private hospital in the city since March 18. She was shifted to the intensive care unit of the Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19 early on Thursday.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, the First Neuro Hospital near Padil in the city where the 75-year-old woman was being treated before she was shifted to the Wenlock Hospital has been declared as the Supervised Isolation Centre. The areas surrounding the hospital have been declared as active containment zone by identifying borders. It comprises two houses and five shops, with a population of 16. The buffer zone has also been declared with 41,900 houses, 1,808 offices, and shops, with a population of 1.82 lakh.

Mr. Rupesh said a 67-year-old woman, the neighbour of the 50-year-old woman who died on April 19, who was tested positive on April 21 continues to be on ventilator in the ICU at Wenlock Hospital.

She said the number of persons under quarantine at the NITK building in Surathkal went up to 50, with a new admission on Thursday. In addition, 10 persons are under quarantine at the ESI hospital in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 6,073 people completed their 28-day home quarantine in the district. She said that 14 SARI cases were reported on Thursday of which eight cases were reported to Wenlock Hospital.

The test reports of 376 samples are awaited. The district has three active cases as on Thursday.