Anjali’s murder will be probed by CID, says Karnataka Home Minister

Amidst continuing protest over the murder of Anjali Ambiger in Hubballi, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who visited the victim’s family on Monday, announced in a press conference that like the Neha Hiremath case, this too would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for inquiry.

The Home Minister, who visited the residences of Anjali Ambiger and Neha Hiremath, made it clear in the press conference that already three police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, had been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty in connection with Anjali’s murder.

The Home Minister clarified that there was no question of showing any leniency towards the accused or lethargy in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, attempts were made to politicise the murders. We have taken both the cases seriously, and the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being held from every angle. I will assure you that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that strict punishment is awarded in both the cases,” he said.

Referring to the delay in his visit to the families, the Home Minister said that it was delayed owing to various factors, including an official reason that the Home Minister should not visit the families immediately in such cases. However, he had been monitoring and following the case on a regular basis, he said.

To a query, he said that as soon as the dereliction of duty by the police in Anjali’s case came to his notice, the officials concerned were suspended.

On the demand by BJP leaders about a CBI investigation, Dr. Parameshwara sought to know how many cases were handed over to the CBI during the BJP rule in Karnataka. He said that the CID officials were efficient to handle the case and bring all the guilty to the book.

On the demand by Anjali’s family for assistance from the government, the Home Minister said that the demand for a house, a government job, and financial assistance would be taken up with the Chief Minister. As the poll code was in force, he would not be able to announce anything at present, he said.

The Home Minister also appealed to the people of Hubballi-Dharwad to not be afraid of anything as the government had taken strict measures for their safety and would be providing additional staff if required.

Additional charge

Meanwhile ahead of the Home Minister’s visit to Hubballi, the State government issued an order giving additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) to Joint Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, Kushal Chouksey.

It may be recalled that M. Rajeev who was serving as DCP (Law & Order) has been suspended in connection with the Anjali’s murder case.