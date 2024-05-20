GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Anjali’s murder will be probed by CID, says Karnataka Home Minister

Parameshwara says already three police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, have been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty

Published - May 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the house of Anjali Ambiger at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi on Monday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the house of Anjali Ambiger at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Amidst continuing protest over the murder of Anjali Ambiger in Hubballi, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who visited the victim’s family on Monday, announced in a press conference that like the Neha Hiremath case, this too would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for inquiry.

The Home Minister, who visited the residences of Anjali Ambiger and Neha Hiremath, made it clear in the press conference that already three police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, had been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty in connection with Anjali’s murder.

The Home Minister clarified that there was no question of showing any leniency towards the accused or lethargy in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, attempts were made to politicise the murders. We have taken both the cases seriously, and the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being held from every angle. I will assure you that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that strict punishment is awarded in both the cases,” he said.

Referring to the delay in his visit to the families, the Home Minister said that it was delayed owing to various factors, including an official reason that the Home Minister should not visit the families immediately in such cases. However, he had been monitoring and following the case on a regular basis, he said.

To a query, he said that as soon as the dereliction of duty by the police in Anjali’s case came to his notice, the officials concerned were suspended.

On the demand by BJP leaders about a CBI investigation, Dr. Parameshwara sought to know how many cases were handed over to the CBI during the BJP rule in Karnataka. He said that the CID officials were efficient to handle the case and bring all the guilty to the book.

On the demand by Anjali’s family for assistance from the government, the Home Minister said that the demand for a house, a government job, and financial assistance would be taken up with the Chief Minister. As the poll code was in force, he would not be able to announce anything at present, he said.

The Home Minister also appealed to the people of Hubballi-Dharwad to not be afraid of anything as the government had taken strict measures for their safety and would be providing additional staff if required.

Additional charge

Meanwhile ahead of the Home Minister’s visit to Hubballi, the State government issued an order giving additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) to Joint Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, Kushal Chouksey.

It may be recalled that M. Rajeev who was serving as DCP (Law & Order) has been suspended in connection with the Anjali’s murder case.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.