February 20, 2024 - HUBBALLI

Gadag Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. has issued an order prohibiting any kind of animal sacrifice and carrying of weapons used for animal sacrifice during the Durgadevi Jatra Mahotsav at Bommasamudra in Gajendragad taluk of the district.

The annual fair of Durgadevi is going on till Saturday and the order by the Deputy Commissioner comes in the wake of complaints by Prani Kalyan Mandali and other organisations about possible animal sacrifice during the religious fair.