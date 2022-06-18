Animal rights activists promote veganism

They highlight need to eschew cruelty against animals

Activists from Mysuru and surrounding areas conducted a campaign promoting veganism and the need to eschew cruelty against animals.

The event ‘’Feel Their Pain’’ was held near Chikka Gadiyara on Saturday and the challenge was for the public to sit inside a cage or a crate as long as they could, to experience the pain of the tethered animals.

The event was organised by the pan India collective, Vegan India Movement and volunteers across 15 cities all over India took to the streets to create awareness on animal abuse.

The volunteers aired footage of the kind of abuse animals are subjected to in different industries and conversed with the people about veganism.

The organisers said the footage gave glimpses into the lifelong suffering and cruel deaths caused by exploitation of animals for food, clothing, entertainment, experimentation, etc.

“Veganism is not a diet choice, but a social justice movement that recognises that animals are sentient beings and should therefore not be treated as commodities – not just for food (which includes meat, dairy, and eggs), but also all the other ways in which they are exploited – for clothing (silk, wool, leather), entertainment (circuses and zoos), experimentation, etc.”, said Mr. Nitin, one of the event organisers.

Anyone who has spent time with animals knows that each animal has an individual personality similar to humans and they too value their families, freedom and life, he added.

