Animal cruelty: case filed

Animal rights activists have flayed the recent incident in Mandya wherein a few youth loaded 14.55 tonnes of sugarcane on a bullock cart to “assess the strength’’ of the animals and in a quest for a record.

The pair of bullocks were purchased recently at a cost of nearly ₹2.9 lakh. The video of the bullocks struggling to draw the heavily loaded cart went viral and animal rights activists complained to the Mandya police about the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Mandya police has taken suo motu action against those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Bhagyalakshmi said that a group of volunteers will conduct awareness and sensitisation programmes in different parts of Mandya district to ensure that such incidents do not recur.