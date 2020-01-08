Anganwadi workers, assistants take out protest rally

Anganwadi workers and assistants took out a rally here on Tuesday in protest against the delay in payment of their mother and child tracking system (MCTS) incentive by the State government.

They walked from the Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They held placards and shouted slogans against the government. They submitted a list of demands that included regularisation of services, increase in salary and allowances and time-bound promotions.

They said that the State government had not paid the MCTS incentive for 15 months now. They complained that the State government had failed to keep its promise of paying arrears of the incentive. “Following a rally by anganwadi workers in Bengaluru on January 3, the Chief Minister agreed to fulfil our demands,” they added.

Though he has responded positively to some demands, he is yet to consider the main demand of paying arrears of incentives. That needs to be done immediately, they said.

They vowed not to take up any government work such as surveys, delivery of services, training and examinations and health services that they may be deputed to.

Geeta Raygol, Saroja Angadi, Bharati Mashal, Lakshman Jadagannanavar and others led the protest.