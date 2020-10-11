Ananthakrishna passes away

The former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd. Ananthakrishna passed away here on Sunday. He was 74. He is survived by his wife and a son.

He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank from 2000 till 2009 and thereafter had continued as the Non-Executive Chairman of the bank for sometime.

Ananthakrishna was the ninth chairman of the bank and was associated with it for 45 years in different capacities. He hailed from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada. He was the honorary secretary of Indian Banks Association. He began his career as a teacher in Deepika High School, Modankaup in Bantwal taluk. Later, he served as a lecturer at Manipal Institute of Technology. He moved over to HAL as Junior Programmer before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd. as an officer in 1971.

Paying tributes, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. said: “The untiring efforts and yeomen leadership of Ananthakrishna has catapulted the bank to a new pinnacle of growth in the history of the bank. He was a guiding force to his employees. The Karnataka Bank family is mourning his loss.”

Chairman of the bank Jayarama Bhat P. said that the bank has lost a great leader, mentor and well- wisher.