Anand Mamani elected as Karnataka Deputy Speaker

Three-term BJP MLA Anand Mamani is the new Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly unanimously elected 54-year-old Mr. Mamani as the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday.

Mr. Mamani holds a B.Com degree. He represents the Saudatti Legislative Assembly constituency in Belagavi district..

Mr. Mamani’s election took place following the resignation of Krishna Reddy of the Janata Dal (S) last week. Mr. Reddy resigned from office after the ruling BJP proposed to move a no-confidence motion against him.

With this, both Ramesh Kumar and Mr Reddy, who assumed office as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker soon after the H D Kumaraswamy government formed in 2018, have resigned.

Now, the ruling BJP has its own elected members assume office - Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri as Speaker and Mr Mamani as Deputy Speaker.