‘An insult to Kannadigas’

Move to remove Puneeth-starrer James to show Kashmir Files in theatres opposed by Vishwanath

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Wednesday criticised the reported efforts to remove Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James from cinema theatres in different parts of the State to screen TheKashmir Files.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, he said it would anger the people of the State

and amounts to “insulting” the entire community of Kannadigas.

Asked if his observation will anger his partymen, Mr Vishwanath said he was not bothered about it. “It is not about any party. It is about Kannada and about the ambassador of Kannada culture.”

Mr. Vishwanath also came down heavily on the ‘ban’ imposed on participation of Muslim traders in temple fairs.

It is “inhuman”. People pursue an occupation to earn a livelihood. “What will they do if they can’t feed themselves?”, he said.

Iit was “unacceptable” to boycott a religious community. The Constitution provides equal opportunities to people of all caste, creed, religious and linguistic groups. “Nobody should be allowed to exceed the Constitution.”