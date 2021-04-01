Amrut Mahotsava planned in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has planned many programmes as part of ‘Amrut Mahotsava’ to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Anuradha on Wednesday held a meeting with officials on conducting meaningful programmes across the district. The administration will conduct freedom struggle-related programmes at places known to have witnessed the struggle. Every month, a district-level programme will be held. The places chosen are Esur, Balligave, Shivappanayaka Palace, Nagara Fort, Kavaledurga Fort, Kuppali, Mahatma Gandhi Park, and Arasalu.

Esur will have an event on on April 13. A similar programme will be held at Shivappanayaka Palace on May 18. On June 10, a programme will be held at Arasalu, and on July 5, there will be a programme in Shivamogga corporation limits.

An event in memory of the Quit India movement will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Shivamogga on August 9. A group of students will be taken trekking at Kavaledurga on September 5. A programme on the role of women in the freedom movement will be held on October 27 at Nagara Fort, while another will be held at Kuppali in Tirthahalli taluk on November 14. Besides these, many schools and colleges plan to conduct cultural events and competitions for students.