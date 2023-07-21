Amitav Ghosh to talk on his book and the hidden history of opium at BIC

July 21, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

On Sunday, the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), in Domlur in collaboration with the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) and Harper Collins, will host author Amitav Ghosh and historian Ramchandra Guha for a discussion on Ghosh’s book, Smoke and Ashes: A Writer’s Journey Through Opium’s Hidden Histories. During the talk, Mr. Ghosh will delve into the creation and execution of his book and engage in a conversation with the audience, alongside Mr. Guha.

Smoke and Ashes uncovers the untold story of how India, under the British Empire, became the world’s largest producer of opium during the 18th and 19th centuries. The book also explores the diverse conditions under which opium was cultivated in different regions, leaving lasting impacts on these areas. It also traces the transformative influence of the opium trade on India, China, Britain, and the United States, with profound long-term consequences for the birth of the modern world and contemporary globalism.

The book weaves together a compelling narrative about how this seemingly unremarkable plant, opium, has shaped the modern world and its current role in the world’s transformation. It encompasses elements of travelogue, memoir, and historical exploration, touching on both economic and cultural aspects.

Speaking about the event, Shinie Anthony, Co-founder, of BLF says “BLF and BIC often come together for special books. Since this is the first time Amitav Ghosh is coming to BIC or BLF, it seemed like a perfect book to bring us all together”

The event will take place between 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. and is open to all. Entry is allowed only on RSVP through the BIC website.