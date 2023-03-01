Amit Shah to inaugurate BJP ratha yatra in Devanahalli on March 3

March 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Union Minister Amit Shah will again visit Bengaluru on March 3, this time to inaugurate the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa ratha yatra from Devanahalli. On Wednesday, BJP national president J.P. Nadda flagged off the yatra at M.M. Hills in the border district of Chamarajanagar.

Under this campaign, four ratha yatras would tour the State from four directions covering all the districts ahead of the Assembly elections. Among the other ratha yatras, one would be flagged off from Nandaghad of Belagavi district by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, another from Basavakalyan of Bidar district.

The ratha yatra being flagged off by Mr. Shah will cover the districts of Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chickballapura, and Tumakuru, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok who will be leading this yatra. Mr. Shah will flag off the yatra in Devanahalli after offering puja at Channakeshava temple of Avathi in Devanahalli built by Bengaluru founder Kempegowda.

The team led by Mr. Ashok comprises Vokkaliga Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, K. Sudhakar, Gopalaiah, and S.T. Somashekhar among other leaders.

He said all the four ratha yatras would culminate at a public rally in Davanagere on March 25, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shah inaugurating this ratha yatra is being linked to the importance attached with prominent districts covered by the yatra such as Bengaluru that account for 28 of the total 224 Assembly constituencies.

This is the fifth visit of Mr. Shah to the State in a little over two months. He began his visit to the State in connection with poll-related meetings at the end of December 2022 when he attended programmes in Bengaluru city, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts. Later, he visited the border district of Belagavi, which accounts for the second highest chunk of Assembly seats, in January-end. This was followed by his visit to Dakshina Kannada on February 11. His last visit was on February 23 when he addressed a rally in Ballari and an interaction event in Bengaluru.