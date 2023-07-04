Amidst high drama, Girinagar police bust inter-State drug racket in Bengaluru

July 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a lead from a drug addict, the Girinagar police on Monday, July 4, busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested a gang of four peddlers from Jalna town in Maharashtra amidst high drama.

When the police went to secure their arrest, the family of the accused put up strong resistance, but the city police team managed to whisk them away. The family later filed a kidnap complaint with the jurisdictional police. The Maharashtra police chased the police vehicle for several hours and detained the police team at the border.

However, after getting confirmation about their identity and the case, the Maharashtra police cooperated and escorted the city police till the border, a senior police officer who was part of the operation said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south division) P. Krishnakant, supervising the case, appreciated the Girinagar police team.

It all started when Girinagar police, based on credible information, caught a drug addict red-handed consuming marijuana. Based on his information, the police zeroed in on Syed Sadiq, a local peddler. Sadiq told the police that he was sourcing the drugs from his contacts from Jalna.

Based on the information, the police went to Jalna and kept a tab for a few days before arresting Amol, Akash and Rahul, all brothers.

From the accused, the police have seized 96 kg of marijuana worth ₹50 lakh. The accused were running the racket for quite some time having a network of local peddlers in neighbouring States, including Karnataka, the police said.

Nigerian nationals arrested

In another case, the K.G. Nagar police arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered 260 grams of cocaine and 30.3 grams of ecstasy pills worth ₹30 lakh from them.

The accused were selling the drugs to college students near the back gate of a college in Chamarajapet. Based on a tip-off, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo red-handed. The police have booked the duo under the NDPS Act and are investigating further to ascertain the source of drugs.