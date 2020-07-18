Ambulances, hearses queue up at crematoriums

As the pandemic takes its toll, crematoriums and burial grounds are getting crowded. This has presented a new set of challenges for not just relatives of the deceased, but also staff who are unable to deal with the load. Hearses and ambulances lining up outside crematoriums and burial grounds waiting for their turn are an increasingly common sight.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) war room report, 75 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded on July 17 alone. On Saturday, the death toll in Bengaluru was 49, as per the health bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On Saturday, several ambulances were seen outside the crematorium at Banashankari and Hebbal. Lokesh, a supervisor at the Banashankari electric crematorium, told The Hindu that on an average around 15 bodies (COVID-19 and non-COVID) are cremated every day. “We get at least eight bodies of those who died due to COVID-19 every day. To cremate them, we need at least two hours after which the premises has to be sanitised,” he said.

Newly appointed BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad conceded that segregation of COVID-19 and non-COVID bodies had led to some problems. “We will work on the issue to ensure that no one is kept waiting. The details of all electric crematoria and burial grounds will be made available in the public domain,” he said.

Adequate protective gear is a problem, claim workers. “We also have to don personal protection equipment (PPE). We find masks or gloves missing in some kits provided by the BBMP. When that happens, we have to ask the relatives of the deceased to provide them,” Mr. Lokesh added.

The BBMP, which manages all the burial grounds and crematoriums in the city, is aware of the problem. To avoid overcrowding, a circular was issued extending the time of operation of the 11 electric crematoriums in the city from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A BBMP official explained the reasons for the delay in cremations. “For deaths that are not due to COVID-19, the family of the deceased makes a booking online. However, the bodies of people who succumbed to the virus come to the crematorium directly from the hospitals. Each crematorium has two furnaces, and we cannot use both when a COVID-19 body is being cremated. We need at least two hours to cremate the body and sanitise the premises,” the official said.

Though staff have been directed to accept bodies of COVID-19 patients compulsorily, irrespective of the zone in which the patient resided, there are reports of locals resisting.

According to Syed Risalath Jah, who is part of a team of volunteers that performs last rites, there is resistance from residents living around Harishchandra Ghat, Hebbal and Banashankari. “There have been instances when members of our team have been attacked,” he said.

BBMP officials, on condition of anonymity, admitted to the problem. “Residents in these areas want us to send bodies to electric crematoria in Sumanahalli, Yelahanka, and Peenya,” he said.