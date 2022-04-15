Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur

The 131st birth anniversary of B.R .Ambedkar was celebrated across Yadgir and Raichur districts on Thursday.

Prabhu Chavan, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Yadgir in-charge Minister and Shivaraj Patil, MLA of Raichur city, inaugurated programmes in both the districts.

Mr. Chavan said that Dr. Ambedkar became the voice for the voiceless and his efforts to bring the Constitution was immense.

“He faced insults in his life and despite all odds, he continued his fight against caste discrimination and gave Indians a holy book, under which they are living with respect and dignity “ the Minister said.

The district administration handed over cheques to beneficiaries of various schemes and also issued bonds of ₹1,50,000 each to three beneficiaries under a supportive price scheme for those who got married to daughters of devadasis and ₹2,50,000 to two beneficiaries under the similar scheme.

Private organizations, Kannada organizations, bar associations, Labour associations, political parties, non-government organisations, and officials of various government departments also celebrated the birth anniversary.