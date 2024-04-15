GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ambedkar sent a message to the world about creating an equal society through the Constitution’

April 15, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil (right) and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang holding a copy of the Constitution during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil (right) and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang holding a copy of the Constitution during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in Belagavi on Sunday. Officials paid tributes to architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

Resource person Praveena K.S. spoke of the life and contribution of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Ambedkar did not just contribute to the founding of an independent republic in India, but also sent a message to the world about creating an equal society, she said.

“He sent a message to the world in the fields of law and order, elimination of untouchability, fundamental rights and duties of citizens, equality, universal education, among others,” she added.

“Dr. Ambedkar is a monumental figure in Indian history. He formulated the Constitution and worked for the advancement of the poor communities. The Constitution is aimed at elimination of inequality by introducing concepts of equality before law and equal opportunities. The Constitution not only protects the oppressed classes but also gives equal rights to all,” she said.

“Dr. Ambedkar dedicated his life to women empowerment and social reform. He studied the health, treatment and wages of workers working in the coal mines in depth and implemented minimum wages and life insurance for them,” she said.

He believed that if education acquired by an educated man is detrimental to the welfare of the poor, such educated persons are a curse to society. “He asked us not to teach religion to children. They will become slaves of superstition. If you educate them, they will stop slavery,” Ms. Praveena said, quoting Ambedkar as saying.

Earlier, officers welcomed Ambedkar Jyoti. Folk artists performed along the procession route.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil recited the Preamble of the Constitution.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde and others were present.

