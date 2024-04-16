‘Ambedkar actually found solutions to society’s challenges’

April 16, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hailing the contribution of B.R. Ambedkar in creating a more humane and equitable society, B.M. Baeen, retired Professor of Political Science, Gulbarga University, has said that the former has not only faced the most inhuman discrimination and oppression but also fought for addressing those issues in general.

“Generally, people face challenges in life. While some manage to get out of them without bothering to find solutions, Dr. Ambedkar not only faced those challenges but, actually, also found solutions to them,” he said, addressing a gathering during Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebrations at Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi recently.

“Ambedkar fought throughout his life for the elimination of untouchability and caste system. He immensely contributed for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalised sections of society. He worked for creating a harmonious society free from discrimination and exploitation. His life and work will continue to be a leading light for the disadvantaged communities in their fight for equality,” he said.

Advocate Sridhar Prabhu, who participated in the event as a guest of honour, said that Dr. Ambedkar showed the way for the liberation of the oppressed communities in India.

“Dr. Ambedkar always emphasised on resolving socio-political issues within the framework of the Constitution. According to him, there can be no distinction among people as rulers and ruled. In his perspective, all are equal before the Constitution and the law. At the same time, he laid equal stress on the importance of following the principle of non-violence. There is no place for violence in the Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar was also against cult worship as he felt that doing so will only harm the very fabric of democracy. Dr. Ambedkar was a great nationalist,” he said.

Central University Registrar R.R. Biradar, who presided over the event, threw focus on the struggles of Dr. Ambedkar in realising his ideals of social justice and equality.

“Dr. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the liberation of India from the clutches of the British rule. He significantly contributed for socio-economic progress of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the country. He introduced reservation policy as a means to speed up the process of equality. He fought against caste-based discrimination and advocated for special provisions for education to the socially marginalised sections. He was for distribution of land for the landless and protection of human rights, women’s rights and labour rights. He sought political representations for weaker sections of society and helped formulate an affirmative action plan for the benefits of weaker sections of society,” he said.

Mr. Biradar added that education, health and livelihood conditions of socially oppressed communities have seen a tremendous improvement because of the affirmative action introduced by Dr. Ambedkar.