Am I a big terrorist, asks ex-MLA Vinay Kulkarni

The former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who has been barred from entering Dharwad district in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, has expressed anguish over being kept out of the district and sought to know whether he was a terrorist.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, he had not seen such political vengeance in his more than two-decade-long political career. “Am I a big terrorist so that I am kept out of my home district. I am deeply pained by it. I don’t want anyone to being pushed into such a situation,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni said that not only his partymen but also Opposition party leaders from the BJP were upset over him being kept out of Dharwad. “As an MLA I did my work without looking at the party of the person who had come seeking help. What pains me most is that I am not able to see the livestock at my dairy, which I took care of like my children. I don’t know what type of political vengeance is this,” he said.

He clarified that he would not keep quiet and would continue doing his work from outside the district as he respected the judiciary. As one year had passed after he was granted bail, his counsels would move to the court seeking further relaxations, he said clarifying that he would contest the next election from Dharwad Rural segment and there was no change in it.

On the Panchamasali fight, he said every community should get what it deserved and he would always work for every community. There were fights by other communities too and they should be considered and justice should be given to all the communities, he said.