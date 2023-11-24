HamberMenu
Alumni of Air Wing to celebrate NCC Day on Sunday

November 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 75th anniversary celebrations of NCC will be organised by the alumni of Air Wing, who are ex-cadets of 4 Kar Air Sqdn-Mysuru on Sunday at 10 a.m. 

The ex-cadets from various parts of the State are expected to arrive in Mysuru to participate in the NCC Day celebration to be held at The Quorum Hotel, Vinobha Road. The 4 Air Sqdn Unit staff and Cadets have been invited to join, said Uma Venkatesh, founder and convener of the Alumni Group.

The celebration will be attended by CO of 4 Kar Air Sqn Wg Cdr Asish and Ex CO Gp Capt. Abhinav Chaturvedi.

Cadets who have excelled in various activities will be felicitated. This will be followed by cultural show by present and past cadets of the unit, a press release said.

For further details, contact Ms. Venkatesh on 9880420088.

Karnataka / Mysore

