Almatti water reaches crisis-ridden dists.

To meet water requirements in Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir districts that faced a severe water crisis in the recent past, the authorities have released water from the Almatti dam, according to Subhod Yadav, Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi Division.

In a release here, Mr. Yadav said that 1 tmcft water, against a demand for 1.25 tmcft, was released from the Almatti to different water storage facilities in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts that were hit hard by the water crisis thanks to the harsh drought and sweltering summer heat.

The Bhima had dried and the water level in the Basvasagar Reservoir had reached dead storage.

According to the officer, around 0.40 tmcft of water was released to the Saradagi Barrage through the Jevargi Branch Canal, 0.20 tmcft of water to Palakanamaradi and other multi-village drinking water projects in Raichur district through the Narayanpur Right Bank Canal and 0.40 tmcft of water was released to Yadgir and Gurmitkal towns through the Bhima Barrage near Gurusunagi. Water was released on May 23 and it reached the destinations recently, he added. “Since water has already reached the destination storage points in the drought-hit areas, there will be no dearth of water for people and livestock. On two earlier occasions, 0.237 tmcft of water was released February 20 and 0.50 tmcft of water released on March 23 from the Almatti to meet the water requirements in these districts,” Mr. Yadav added.