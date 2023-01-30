Allocation for housing may go over rising cost, says Somanna

January 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Housing V. Somanna on Monday, January 30, said he has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to increase the allocation for housing following a steep rise in the construction cost. A proposal on the enhancement of funds for meeting the rising cost of materials for the construction of houses for the poor and weaker sections is before the government, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said he has received petitions from the poor on their difficulties to construct a house for ₹1.20 lakh because of the rise in construction cost. In this regard, a proposal was sent to the government to revise the cost allocated for the construction, he added.

The Minister said title deeds were being distributed to the slum dwellers, issuing khata to the place where they are living. The place where they are presently living is transferred in their names.

Mr. Somanna said five lakh houses have been constructed across Karnataka and over three lakh houses were under different stages of completion. Houses in Mysuru district were also part of the three lakh houses that are under construction. The title deeds will be distributed to the beneficiaries in Hunsur and Periyapatna next week, the Minister informed.