Alleged encroachers destroy 400 saplings planted by citizens as part of environment day events

About 400 saplings planted by citizens at U.M. Kaval in Hemmigepura in protest against the alleged encroachment of government land as part of Environment Day celebrations were destroyed hours after the plantation drive. The residents now allege that the plants were removed by the alleged encroachers.

Earlier, residents had complained about the alleged illegal construction that began on March 9. According to the residents, the L-shaped land, bearing survey number 7, has a tertiary drain, which carries water to the main stormwater drain. The water flows into Agara lake. After residents held a protest march on March 27, fearing backlash, the construction work was halted. In the first week of April, based on the complaint filed by the residents, the Revenue Department directed the tahsildar to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

On Saturday, to further emphasise the violations and alleged land mafia, about 400 local residents holding saplings arrived on the land and started planting the saplings. Women, children and senior citizens took part in this drive and planted 400 saplings.

Nischith K.R., a resident of the U.M. Kaval who spearheaded the drive, talking to The Hindu, said although the construction work was halted, a few days back, there was some activity like digging a borewell. This angered the residents and they decided to protest in a unique way. “As Environment Day just went by, the citizens decided to plant saplings thinking that the alleged encroachers would not kill the plants. The drive happened in the morning and around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the saplings were uprooted and thrown away,” Mr. Nischith said.

He further said now the residents of U.M. Kaval have formed an association of four apartment complexes in the area and a meeting was held. The association is deliberating on the further course of action. “We are thinking about filing a complaint with the competent authority or holding another protest,” he said.

Mr. Nischith said it was unfortunate to see destruction of saplings. The alleged encroacher sent people to destroy the saplings and this was done to scare the residents who are protesting against the encroachment, he alleged.

A Revenue official talking to The Hindu said he was not aware of the incident, but the government had ordered an investigation into the alleged encroached land.