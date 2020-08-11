All students passed with first class at this government high school

The Government High School at Attavara in Hassan taluk has secured 100% results in the SSLC examination for the third consecutive year. What is more, this time all the students cleared the exam with first class grades.

Among the 25 who appeared for the exam this year in Kannada medium, six secured more than 85% marks (distinction) and 14 scored more than 70%. Ananya, with 560 out of 625 marks, is the school topper.

The teaching staff, under the leadership of headmaster K.P. Narayana, took extra care to ensure this result. In the past two years, the teachers had conducted night school for students ahead of the exams to revise the syllabus. This time, they could not do so because of the COVID-19 scare. However, to make up for this, the teachers visited villages to ensure their students prepared for the exam. “Our students come from villages around Attavara. We identified six villages — Kattahalli, Madugere, Attavara, Rudradevarahalli, Honnammanahalli, and M. Hosur — as centres where the students could assemble for studies. Teachers visited these centres on a rotation basis every evening to accompany the students,” said Mr. Narayana.

The students visited the school on Tuesday to distribute sweets and celebrate with their teachers. Dhanya, a student who scored 552 out of 625, credited her teacher for her performance.

The teachers, meanwhile, expressed hope that the students would go on to attain good positions in society and serve the poor. “We celebrated the day by sharing sweets. The students spent some time removing weeds from the garden on the school premises. We were all moved by their gesture,” the headmaster said.