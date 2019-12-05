All set for smooth polling in Belagavi dist.

Belagavi Police have taken all steps to ensure smooth polling in the three Assembly seats that go to the polls in the district on Thursday.

As many as 2,248 security personnel will be on duty in the constituencies of Athani, Kagwad and Gokak.

There will be 1,143 police constables and head constables, six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 13 police inspectors, 33 sub-inspectors, 62 assistant sub-inspectors and 991 Home Guards on duty. They will be posted at 778 booths, 67 sector mobiles, 13 supervisory sectors, six sub-divisional mobiles, 24 check-posts, 54 flying squads and two mustering centres.

Apart from these, there will be a total of 15 District Armed Reserve striking parties, three per constituency, five Karnataka State Reserve Police parties per constituency, three companies of Central Armed Reserve force at Gokak and Kagwad and two in Athani.

Superintendnent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi reviewed the deployment details and other preparations on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, poll duty officials seized ₹ 18.5 lakh in cash without proper documents, from two riders in Maradimath village near Gokak.

A team of officers, led by Jagadish Eeti, searched Raju Bhimappa Belamaradi and Vishal Yallappa Hanchinamani of Konnur and seized the cash.

A total of 4.9 lakh voters will be choosing their representatives in Athani, Kagwad and Gokak on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli has clamped prohibitory orders in the taluks concerned for the time of polling.