All nine crew from Coromondel Supporter IX Tug rescued

Navy helicopters were deployed to airlift the stranded crew from the vessel located about 6 km off Kaup coast in Udupi district.

All nine crew members stranded on Coromondel Supporter IX Tug that had run aground at Mulki Rocks were airlifted to safety on Monday morning.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, DIG S.B. Venkatesh informed this to the team comprising district-in-charge, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and DC K.V. Rajendra who met him seeking immediate action to rescue the stranded crew.

