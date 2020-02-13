‘All legislators must adopt at least three government schools’

M.R. Doreswamy, adviser to the State government for educational reforms, has recommended to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to make it mandatory for all MLAs and MLCs to adopt at least three government schools in their constituencies.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he also said that there was a need for appointing only “highly eligible” candidates to the post of Vice-Chancellor.

“There is no dearth of talent and eligibility in the State and authorities concerned must ensure that right person is appointed at the right place,” he said.

He has submitted several recommendations pertaining to higher and primary education and is hoping that the State government would implement a few in the upcoming budget. Some of the other recommendations include setting up of a dedicated university for specially-abled students, online delivery of question papers to avoid paper leakage, and introduction of skill infused degree courses. He has also requested the government to devise a meaningful way to observe public holidays.

Prof. Doreswamy has also sought a separate and comprehensive education policy for North Karnataka districts that come under the purview of Article 371-J. He has urged the government to constitute a joint funding agency where corporate companies and industry experts can fund novel education projects.