All eyes on Mysuru as it gears up for Yoga Day today

15,000 to perform yoga with PM at the palace

The iconic Mysuru Palace is all set to host the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday and the celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

All eyes are on Mysuru as it hosts the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga at the palace here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in the country’s favorite yoga hub.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday evening on a two-day visit, said during his rally at Maharaja College grounds here that scores of people from across the world will join in the celebrations tomorrow on the occasion of Yoga Day. His participation in the country’s main yoga mass demonstration has raised the excitement among yoga enthusiasts in Mysuru as they are keen to be part of the special occasion where nearly 15,000 people will perform yoga as per the Common Yoga Protocol at the iconic venue.

All arrangements are in place with security beefed up at the venue. The yoga demonstration with the Prime Minister performing various ‘asanas’ will begin at 6 a.m. and conclude at 8 a.m. The entry to the palace is through valid passes and all gates will close at 6 a.m.

More than 3,000 participants include the employees from various Union government departments and institutes. The theme this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

After the Yoga Day, there will be static and digital exhibitions will be inaugurated at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The exhibition will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passes have been issued to the participants and they have been asked to access venue as per the allotted gates.

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a must to participate and the passes enabled with barcodes will be scanned at the gates. Parking passes have been issued to the participants separately and arrangements for the parking have been done at multiple locations to ease congestion around the palace premises.

Traffic restrictions will be place in view of the PM’s visit and the police have informed about the alternate routes for accessing the palace.

The yoga day event is telecast live on Doordarshan.