All barring 34 students in Karnataka clear ICSE, ISC examinations

Barring 34 students in Class 10 and Class 12, all other students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations in Karnataka cleared them.
A press release issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations stated that 19,770 out of 19,787 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) students cleared the Class 10 examination, while 1,804 out of the 1,821 Class 12 students cleared the Indian School Certificate examinations (ISC).
In Karnataka, students from 339 schools and 41 schools appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations respectively. Of the 19,787 students who appeared for the former, 50.76 per cent are boys while the remaining are girls. Of the 1,821 students who appeared for the latter, 48.76 % are boys and the remaining are girls.
While the ICSE examination was conducted for 61 written subjects which includes 22 Indian languages and nine foreign languages, the ISC examination was conducted for 51 written subjects that included 15 Indian and six foreign languages.
