Karnataka

Alert over fake RT-PCR negative reports

Chamarajanagar district administration has alerted the Deputy Commissioner of Wayanad over cases of fake RT-PCR negative reports used by some travellers from Kerala to gain entry into Karnataka.

District Health Officer Ravi said staff had come across some doubtful RT-PCR negative reports, and the same was informed to the district administration which in turn alerted the Wayanad district authorities for action.

Entry was denied to travellers with negative reports that were considered not genuine.

RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours is a must to enter the State from Kerala. Travellers pass through Moolehole border check-post in Gundlupet taluk. Screening has been tightened over a big spike in cases in Kerala.

Instances of fake RT-PCR negative reports had also surfaced in Kodagu after stringent checks at the border checkposts.


