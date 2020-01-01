Akshay Hakay posted as Udupi SP

Karnataka

Akshay M. Hakay, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chincholi sub-division, Kalaburagi district, has been promoted and posted as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district.

Mr. Hakay had earlier served as a probationary IPS officer in Dakshina Kannada. He will replace Nisha James as the chief police officer of Udupi district. Ms. James has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

