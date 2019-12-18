Akademi award to writer Vijaya

Kannada writer, critic and journalist Vijaya has won the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for Kannada for her autobiographical work Kudi Esaru.
Critics have lauded the autobiography, published by Nakutanti Prakashana, for the way it captures the life of a woman achiever who fought many odds in a tumultuous life. Ms. Vijaya has edited and published several books, besides writing fictional and non-fictional works.
The academy on Wednesday announced winners for this year across Indian languages, which included seven books of poetry, four novels, six short stories, three non-fiction books and three essays. The awards will be presented at a function on February 25 in New Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.