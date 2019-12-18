Akademi award to writer Vijaya

Kannada writer, critic and journalist Vijaya has won the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for Kannada for her autobiographical work Kudi Esaru.

Critics have lauded the autobiography, published by Nakutanti Prakashana, for the way it captures the life of a woman achiever who fought many odds in a tumultuous life. Ms. Vijaya has edited and published several books, besides writing fictional and non-fictional works.

The academy on Wednesday announced winners for this year across Indian languages, which included seven books of poetry, four novels, six short stories, three non-fiction books and three essays. The awards will be presented at a function on February 25 in New Delhi.