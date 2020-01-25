AIUTUC State-level labour meet in Bengaluru

Around 500 delegates representing workers of different sectors including those from rural areas will participate in the third State-Level Labour Convention to be held in Bengaluru on February 1 and 2 under the aegis of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, D. Nagalaxmi, member, AIUTUC State secretariat, said that at a time when the working class was passing through a rough phase due to the economic slowdown caused by wrong policies of the ruling disposition, the convention was being held to strengthen the organisation and also strengthen the working class culturally and mentally.

“The two-day convention will deliberate on the problems arising out of the economic slowdown in the country, possible solutions, the growing labour movement, and anti- and pro-owner policies of the ruling governments. We will also deliberate on the demand for regularisation of the services of contract labourers, equal pay for equal work, minimum wages of ₹21,000 and issues concerning Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), farm labourers, construction workers, housemaids/servants and other workers of unorganised sector,” she said.

Ms. Nagalaxmi said that the convention would pass resolutions on different demands including regularisation of contract workers, revival of small and medium industries, abolition of contribution based pension scheme, upgradation of ESI dispensaries in all districts, increase in wages under MNREGA, usage of funds for construction workers’ welfare, fund for the designated works and others.

The open session of the convention would be at 11 a.m. on February 1 at Sirur Park, Malleswaram.

Ms. Nagalaxmi said State leaders of AIUTUC from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would also participate. Apart from the delegates, hundreds of workers were expected to participate in the labour convention.