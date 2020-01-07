AIUEC demands inquiry into JNU incident

Strongly condemning the attack by a group of masked men at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) demanded a high-level inquiry into to the incident.

District general secretary of the confederation M.B. Sajjan, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that the violence was backed by the BJP and the RSS. A group of members from right wing organisations wearing masks were moving around on the campus with rods and sticks, he said and added that the attacks were planned by those in power.

The goons attacked the elected office-bearers and unleashed violence on the university campus, he said and condemned the act of hooliganism.

AIUEC comprising more than three lakh non-teaching employees of universities across the country would stage a protest against the incident on January 8.

The confederation also demanded that the government withdraw the Draft National Education Policy 2019 and to scrap the new pension scheme and restore the old pension benefits.

Mr. Sajjan urged the Union government to extend uniform University Grants Commission(UGC) pay-scales to non-teaching employees of universities on par with teaching staff and provide representation to non-teaching employees in decision-making bodies such as the senate, syndicate, board management and executive council. He demanded that the government fix a minimum wages of at least ₹ 21,000 per month. He also opposed contracting work of permanent and perennial nature.