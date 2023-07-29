HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airport staff caught stealing cash from passenger

July 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The International Airport Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old airport staffer on the charges of stealing ₹1500 from a wheel bound chair passenger.

The accused Venugopal K.V., when confronted confessed and returned the money following which he was handed over to the airport security personnel for further investigations.

Ashish Kumar, Inspector, CISF, in his complaint, said that the accused was taking the wheelchair-bound passenger to board the Dubai-bound flight. While ferrying the passenger he took out the cash from her bag clandestinely, but the act was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

The incident was brought to the notice of the passenger following which Venugopal confessed to the crime and returned the money.

Upon questioning, Venugopal told the police that he found the notes on the ground and returned. The police have sought clarity from the complainant and the CCTV footage for further investigations, a police officer said.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.