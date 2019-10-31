Air relatively cleaner this Deepavali

Mysuru’s air was relatively cleaner this Deepavali, if the findings on the ambient air quality that was monitored during the festival of lights here are to be believed. It was a sort of “green Deepavali” in the making.

Contrary to the findings on the noise levels that were released by the KSPCB here on Wednesday, the air quality, studied before the festival and during the festival like the noise levels, was well within the permissible limit, indicating decrease in bursting of crackers compared to the previous year.

The noise levels, monitored at K.D. Circle in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, had exceeded the standards laid down for residential areas.

The four parameters - sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), particulate matter 10 (PM10) and particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) – were monitored on October 21 (before the festival) and on October 27, 28 and 29 (during the festival).

The air quality was studied at K. R. Circle (one of the city’s busiest locations and a commercial area); Kuvempunagar First Grade College (a residential locality); and the office of KSPCB in Hebbal (located between residential and industrial areas).

New beginning

KSPCB’s Senior Regional Environment Officer B.M. Prakash told The Hindu that air pollutants had gone up from the level last year but the parameters this year were unexpectedly low.

“May be, this can be the beginning for realising the goal of green Deepavali.”

He said particulate matter 2.5, that is very harmful to human health, was less when compared to last year’s levels. The PM2.5 was 29 micrograms, 49 micrograms and 65 micrograms during the festival at Kuvempunagar last year.

This year, the levels stood at 20 mg, 26 mg and 30 mg on the first, second and third day of the festival respectively.

Likewise, at K.R. Circle, the PM2.5 was 29 mg, 49 mg and 65 mg on the festival days last year. This year, it was 20 mg, 26 mg and 30 mg. At KSPCB, it was 41 mg, 54 mg and 35 mg last year and 18.5 mg, 28.8 mg and 23.3 mg this year.

Same in the case of particulate matter 10. The PM10 was 80 mg, 90 mg and 100 mg on the festival days last year at Kuvempunagar. At the same site this year, the readings were 42 mg, 52 mg and 64 mg respectively.

In the case of K.R. Circle, the PM10 was 59 mg, 67 mg and 73 mg during the three days of the festival last year. This year, it was 54 mg, 63 mg and 68 mg.

At KSPCB, the PM10 stood at 90 mg, 104 mg and 73 mg last year and 61.7 mg, 45 mg and 46.3 mg this year.

“Awareness has played a pivotal role in reducing the bursting of crackers although it has not stopped fully. We at the KSPCB are hopeful of seeing the festival sans crackers in the near future by stepping up the awareness campaigns. Schools have played an important role on spreading awareness and the result is seen every year,” he said.