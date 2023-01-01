HamberMenu
Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish takes charge of Training Command

January 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish assumed command of the Indian Air Force’s Training Command in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He succeeds Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who proceeded on superannuation.

Air Marshal Radhish, who is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1985. The Air Officer has flying experience on various aircraft that include MiG 27 ML and MiG 23 MF. He is a Fighter Strike Leader and an Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner.

He has also held important portfolios like Principal Director Personnel (Officers), Air Defence Commander and Senior Air Staff Officer, the latter two at key operational Command Headquarters of the IAF.

