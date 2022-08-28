AIDSO seeks impartial investigation into sexual harassment charges against Murugha mutt seer

A day after the two girls, who had accused the seer of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga Dr. Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru and four others of sexually harassing them, were sent to Chitradurga from Mysuru to complete the formalities of the case that included their medical examination and recording of their statement before the judge, the Mysuru district Committee of AIDSO has sought an impartial investigation and punishment to the guilty.

“Allegations of sexual harassment in Murugha Mutt has shocked people of the State. The incident as reported in many dailies is horrifying. Those involved deserve stringent punishment. Young girls join such institutions with hopes of getting education. With great belief, parents send their children and make them stay in the hostels. Breaking their trust and destroying the innocence in the young children is an unpardonable offence. This will create a wound on the children’s mind, which will take a lifetime to heal,” said Chandrakala, secretary, AIDSO Mysuru district Committee.

The incident should be thoroughly investigated and stringent punishment should be meted to all guilty, she said while adding that the government should ensure that the law takes its course without any influence from outside. “The punishment should evoke confidence in all those thousands of young girls studying across the State in such institutions away from their parents due to poverty and lack of quality education,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) held a special meeting on Saturday evening and decided to send the girls to Chitradurga, escorted by officials of Mysuru district Child Protection Unit, to complete the formalities in the investigation of the case after the FIR was transferred to Chitradurga.

The statements given by the girls as well as other case details have also been transferred to Chitradurga CWC. Though Odanadi Seva Samsthe’s founder Stanly claimed that the victims will be brought back to Odanadi after completing the formalities in Chitradurga, sources in CWC pointed out that the children will have to inform the Chitradurga CWC about their preference to stay in Odanadi.