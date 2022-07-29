AIDSO condemns proposed merger of schools

Activists say it will affect education of poor students

Activists of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the government’s proposed move to merge schools with less than 25 students.

The State AIDSO unit president K.S.Ashwini who addressed the activists said that the government plans to close nearly 13,800 schools as part of the merger and this would affect the education of students from the economically weaker section of the society. Such students would be permanently denied educational opportunities, said Ms.Ashwini adding that even education is being swayed by a profit-oriented system.

The government policies came under flak and the AIDSO leader said that education was becoming prohibitive and the NEP-2020 was not only anti-poor but was also anti-people.

In the guise of self-sustenance the education system was fleecing the student community and parents, according to AIDSO which called for democratisation of the education system. It vowed not to let the government merge or shut any government school.