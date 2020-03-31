Karnataka

Agriculture Dept. sets up helpline to assist farmers, other stakeholders

Aim is to restore normalcy with respect to availability of farm inputs, implements and related services

In a bid to restore normalcy with respect to agricultural operations in the State during the current lockdown, the Agriculture Department on Tuesday launched a helpline facility at its headquarters in Bengaluru to attend to problems and complaints of farmers as well as other stakeholders in the sector.

Agriculture Director B.Y. Srinivas told The Hindu that the intention was to resolve any problems related to operation of farm service providers through proper coordination.

Pointing out that farmers needed fertilizers, pesticides, implements, seeds and various other inputs to carry out their activities, he said the Department had instructed all its district-level officers to take steps to ensure that service providers opened their sales units.

“As soon as we receive any complaints regarding lacunae with respect to any particular service, the control room would coordinate with the officers concerned to ensure that a remedy is provided,” he explained.

Farmers are facing a dual problem of not being able to take their produce to markets and lack of availability of services from farm input providers to take care of their standing crops.

The Agriculture Department is mainly looking at ensuring that farm inputs are available to farmers. “Passes are being issued to farm service providers to open their shops. We are trying to create awareness in this regard,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The Department is also trying to ensure that inter-State and inter-district movement of consignments such as fertilizers and seeds is not affected. In this regard, we will coordinate with other departments including the railways, he added.

Four officers would operate the helplines in two shifts of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The helpline numbers are: 08022211764 and 08022212818.

