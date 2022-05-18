Agri Department to fill up 300 posts of AAOs through direct recruitment

Agriculture Department is set to fill 300 posts of assistant agricultural officers (AAOs).

In an official communique, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that the Department had been permitted by the Finance Department to fill up 300 vacancies of AAOs. These posts would be filled up through direct recruitment under the Karnataka Agricultural Services (Cadre and Recruitment) Rules.

Of these posts, 85% would be earmarked for the candidates with degrees in Agricultural Sciences while the remaining 15% would be reserved for those with B.Tech degrees in agricultural engineering, food sciences/food technology and BT, says the official communique.