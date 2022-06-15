‘AGNIPATH scheme will attract tech-savvy youth to Armed Forces’

The AGNIPATH scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces, said Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, HQ Training Command, Indian Air Force, here on Wednesday.

“It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform. This will also attract young talent from society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends,’‘ he said while addressing media persons in the city.

Air Marshal Singh further said that the scheme would enable making of skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower for society.

A day after the Centre rolled out the scheme, Air Marshal Singh reiterated that there would be no compromise with the quality of cadets while recruiting under the new scheme.