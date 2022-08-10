Agnipath recruitment begins in Hassan

It will continue till August 22

Army aspirants run during a physical exam as part of the ‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally, in Hassan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds of youths attended the Agnipath recruitment rally that began at the district stadium in Hassan on Wednesday. The rally will continue till August 22.

Youths aspiring to join the armed forces from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagaram, Kodagu, Kolar, Chickaballapur, Hassan, Chitradurga and Vijayapura are undergoing physical examination in the rally. The officers from the armed forces are monitoring the crowd and conducting the physical examination. The youths stood in queue with their documents amidst rains and took part in the physical test.

Hassan district administration has restricted the entry of the public to the district stadium until August 22, when the recruitment would end. The administration has made arrangements for the candidates to stay at marriage halls and hostels.

