Agarbathi industry posts good sales volume

While many industries have taken a beating during the pandemic, agarbathi manufacturers are seeing good sales.

The All India Agarbathi Manufacturers’ Association (AIAMA), which represents more than 800 agarbathi manufacturers, has said that despite the COVID-induced restrictions such as lockdown and several logistical hurdles, the industry has managed to maintain its sales volumes.

“We have already regained nearly 90% of our pre-pandemic levels,” the association said, reiterating its commitment to supporting around four lakh of its employees in challenging times. The agarbathi industry is a labour-intensive sector and manufactures have been extending support to the ecosystem players to tide over the crisis, as per the apex body.

Arjun Ranga, president of AIAMA, said, “As soon as the pandemic hit the industry, we rallied to keep the demand-supply chain intact both in the domestic and export markets. This, coupled with the consumers’ growing preference for yoga, meditation and well-being, helped the industry sail through the difficulties and recover from the slowdown fast. It also helped the industry retain jobs and sales.”

The industry is currently busy holding vaccination drives for its employees. India’s agarbathi sector, pegged at ₹8,500 crore inclusive of exports worth ₹1,000 crore, has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.6% in the past many years.