After Delhi defeat, Karnataka Congress leaders call for reinvention of party

After the Congress’ crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, several party leaders in Karnataka have called for a radical reinvention of the party.

Karnataka leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, M. Veerappa Moily, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and many MLAs, including N.A. Harris, have demanded a clear-cut strategy to overhaul the party at the top.

Mr. Ramesh, former Union Minister, termed it “unmitigated disaster like coronavirus” and said the party must “ruthlessly” reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant. Echoing the views of Mr. Ramesh, another former Union Minister Mr. Moily said, “This is the time to act for rejuvenation of the party. It has to be revamped.”

KPCC president Mr. Rao said it was time for a clear-cut strategy to revamp the party. “There is no time to lose,” he said.

Mr. Harris, MLA for Shantinagar, too questioned the contribution of the party’s office-bears to the Delhi election results and wondered whether “the office-bearers work for the party or for their self-interest”. The party has to learn from its defeat and take steps to re-energise the cadre. “The party’s failure to wake up to several defeats is very dangerous,” the MLA said.

The Congress failed to win even one seat for the second consecutive time in the Delhi Assembly elections. Its vote share halved to 4.26% this time. The party’s downfall started in 2013. The party lost in all the elections either to the Lok Sabha or to the Assembly since 2015. While the APP swept the Assembly polls in 2015 and 2020, the BJP conquered all seven Lok Sabha seats in both 2014 and 2019 elections.