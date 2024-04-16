GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Advanced medical care aided my quick recovery, says HDK

Hits out at the Congress MLA for expressing doubt over his heart surgery after he quickly returned to the Lok Sabha poll campaign

April 16, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday (April 16) hit out at Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Srirangapatna Congress MLA, for his comments on his “speedy recovery” from his recent heart surgery.

“This man (the MLA) talks about how I could recover from the surgery so fast. Thanks to new technologies, it is now possible. My surgery just took 28 minutes and its cost was around ₹25 lakh. This was my third surgery,” he said, during an election rally at Malavalli in Mandya.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he is not worried about his health and sincerely campaigning for the victory of BJP and JD(S) alliance candidates. “I am not betraying anybody by citing my health. I underwent a third heart surgery. New-age medical technologies have made healthcare most advanced,” he said in his speech.

The former CM said he got the surgery done because he had money. “What about the poor people if they had to undergo such surgeries? How can they afford the treatment? The governments have to foot the bills of such surgeries of the poor people, he suggested.

He said the MLA must think over the kind of efforts he had to put in for his victory in Srirangapatna when he was in JD(S).

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.